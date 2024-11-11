Kuzma (groin) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against Houston.
After missing the past five games for Washington, Kuzma is no longer appearing on the injury report. It's possible that Kuzma will have some restrictions in his return to action, but no specifics have been reported yet. With Kuzma returning to the court, Kyshawn George could lose a lot of streaming appeal in fantasy formats.
