Kuzma (heel) isn't listed on the Wizards' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Kuzma will return to action after missing back-to-back games due to a heel injury. He's appeared in only four of the Wizards' last nine games, so he may face some limitations Wednesday. Over those four appearances, Kuzma averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 38.0 minutes per game.