Kuzma (quad) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Kuzma has been banged up recently, first dealing with a knee injury and now a quad issue, but he's yet to miss a game this season. Over his last two games, Kuzma has averaged just 12.0 points on 31.0 percent shooting, but on the season, he's averaging 23.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting, both career-high marks.