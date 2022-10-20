Kuzma finished with 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Pacers.

Kuzma grabbed four rebounds in the first quarter while knocking also down three of five shots from the field, including two three-pointers off of assists from Bradley Beal. The Wizards small forward added another 11 points in the second half on 5-of-11 shooting while also flashing his defensive skills with two blocks and five fourth-quarter rebounds. Kuzma and Beal will look to lead the Wizards to their second-straight win to open the season during Friday's home tilt against the Bulls.