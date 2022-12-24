Kuzma closed with 32 points (14-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over Sacramento.

Kuzma led all players with 32 points in the contest, producing his fourth 30-plus point effort of the campaign. He contributed in other areas as well, finishing second on Washington with nine boards and tied for second with five dimes. Kuzma has scored 20-plus points 16 times in his past 18 games and is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.0 three-pointers over that span.