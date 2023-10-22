Kuzma is dealing with a minor calf contusion, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma was absent for Washington's final two preseason contests due to a calf injury, but the nature of the injury was unspecified. The fact that it's a contusion as opposed to a strain greatly lessens the aggravation risk and bodes well for his availability Wednesday versus Indiana. Kuzma told reporters that he expects to play in the regular-season opener, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic, but his availability won't be known until Washington releases its first official injury report of the season Tuesday.