Kuzma won't return to Friday's game against the Warriors due to right knee soreness.
Before exiting, Kuzma corralled seven points (3-11 FG), 10 rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes. While he's sidelined, Corey Kispert, Bilal Coulibaly and Anthony Gill are candidates to see more minutes. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Orlando.
