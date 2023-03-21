Wizards' coach Wes Unseld said that Kuzma, who will miss Tuesday's game, is dealing with a "pretty significant [ankle] sprain," Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Unseld added that he was "shocked" that Kuzma could play through the ankle sprain Saturday, so it sounds like there's been a lot of swelling, which could turn into a multi-game absence. Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill will likely pick up the slack while he's out, and it should be Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis doing the heavy lifting on offense. For now, Kuzma should be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.