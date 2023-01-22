Kuzma finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic.

Kuzma rolled to his third consecutive double-double in the resounding win, and he's also supplemented his immense production as a scorer and rebounder with at least five assists and four three-pointers in each of those three contests. The Wizards lost star big man Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) in the third quarter of Saturday's game, and if he's forced to miss additional time, both Kuzma and Bradley Beal could be forced to shoulder even more of the offensive burden for Washington.