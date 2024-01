Kuzma totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to Denver.

Kuzma was the leading scorer for Washington on Sunday and was one of five players to finish with double-digit points. Kuzma is averaging 21.9 points per game on the year, but those numbers have dipped down to 17.8 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting in January.