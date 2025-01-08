Kuzma (calf) finished Tuesday's game versus the Rockets with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes.
Kuzma was initially deemed out for the remainder of Tuesday's contest due to a right calf contusion but was subsequently upgraded to questionable. Regardless, Kuzma did not play at all during the second half against Houston, and his status for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia is uncertain.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Now deemed questionable to return•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 28 points•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Posts 14 points in Friday's start•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Back in starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Coming off bench again•