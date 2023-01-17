Kuzma provided 16 points (5-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 127-118 loss to the Warriors.

For the most part he couldn't get his shot going Monday, but Kuzma still managed to deliver his ninth double-double of the season. It's only the sixth time in 22 games since the beginning of December that the 27-year-old has failed to score at least 20 points, a stretch in which he's averaging 22.6 points, 7.1 boards, 4.2 assists and 2.7 threes.