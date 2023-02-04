Kuzma amassed 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-116 loss to Portland.

Kuzma struggled from the field Friday, making just four of 11 field goal attempts. Still, he managed a solid all-around performance, hitting a double-double on points and rebounds while adding six dimes. Kuzma has been a solid fantasy contributor so far this season and is on pace to set career highs in points (21.6), assists (4.0), and 3PM (2.5) per game in 2022-2023.