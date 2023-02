Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup in Golden State.

Despite participating in shootaround, Kuzma will miss a fourth straight game due a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will come in the second half of Washington's back-to-back set Tuesday in Portland. Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija have both drawn starts during Kuzma's absence and should continue to see increased roles versus the Warriors.