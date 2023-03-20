Kuzma (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

With Kristaps Porzingis (illness) out, Kuzma scored 33 points (12-23 FG) during Saturday's loss to the Kings, but it appears he sprained his right ankle during the contest as well. Porzingis is cleared to return Tuesday, so he'll presumably take Kuzma's spot in the starting lineup, with Corey Kispert slotting in at small forward again. Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill and Johnny Davis are also candidates for a few extra minutes with Kuzma unavailable. Given the matchup in Orlando is the first half of a back-to-back, Kuzma can likely be considered questionable, at best, for Wednesday's home tilt versus Denver.