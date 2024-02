Kuzma (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans.

Kuzma has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly are all candidates to receive increased playing time. Kuzma's next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break on Feb. 22 against Denver.