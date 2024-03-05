Kuzma notched 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 127-115 loss to Utah.

The 28-year-old forward posted his highest assist total since Jan. 24 as he continues to carry the Wizards' offense. Kuzma has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and six of seven since the All-Star break, averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 44.4 percent (20-for-45) from beyond the arc.