Kuzma closed with 26 points (12-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to Utah.

The 28-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring as he snapped a brief four-game stretch in which he didn't provide more than 17 points. While Kuzma's offense has been slightly erratic in January, he's found other ways to contribute -- over the last 10 contests, he's averaged 19.6 points, 8.6 boards, 5.1 assists, 1.7 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.