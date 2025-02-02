Kuzma racked up 31 points (13-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

The 29-year-old forward led the Wizards to their first win since Jan. 1 with a season-best scoring effort, topping the 30 points he's piled up last week in Phoenix. Kuzma's five made threes also tied his season best. Kuzma has had a rough campaign overall, but he's showing signs of breaking out with the trade deadline looming -- he's provided 20-plus points in three of the last nine games, averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.0 threes during that span.