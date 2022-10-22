Kuzma chipped in 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 102-100 victory over the Bulls.

Perhaps surprisingly, Kuzma has led the Wizards in scoring in the first two games of the campaign and has looked excellent while also showing decent levels of efficiency. It's only been two games and that's a small sample size to draw any long-term conclusions, but the fact that he's averaging 24.0 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range are encouraging figures.