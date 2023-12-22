Kuzma amassed 32 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 28-year-old forward topped 30 points for the second time in the last four games, as Kuzma continues to be the focal point of the Wizards' offense. His usage rate (31.5 percent), assists per game (4.3) and field-goal attempts per game (19.2) are all career highs, and he's improved his efficiency as well with a career-best 47.2 percent shooting from the floor. The trade-off has been his production in other categories, as Kuzma's 6.1 boards a game would be his lowest mark in three seasons, and his 0.9 combined steals and blocks would be his lowest since 2019-20.