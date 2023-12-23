Kuzma (knee) said after exiting Friday's 129-118 loss to the Warriors that he expects to play in the Wizards' next game Tuesday against Orlando, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Kuzma departed with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's contest due to right knee soreness, finishing the night with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes. Based on Kuzma's postgame comments, his knee injury doesn't sound like a major concern, and he should benefit from having three off days before the Wizards' next game.