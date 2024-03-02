Kuzma finished with 32 points (13-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 140-115 loss to the Clippers.

Kuzma put together his fourth-best scoring total of the season. The team desperately needed his output as the rest of the roster is in disarray. The Wizards elected to empty the bench later in the game, and the backups didn't fare much better. The Wizards will continue to slog through the rest of the schedule, and Kuzma is probably the only fantasy option you can rely on.