Kuzma finished Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Rockets with 33 points (12-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes.

Kuzma led the way for the Wizards with one of his best showings of the season despite the fact that he needed 25 shots to score 33 points. The forward has been on a tear of late, scoring at least 25 points in four games in a row and reaching the 20-point mark in six of his last seven contests.