Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks.

Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player but for anyone punting points, he should certainly not be a prime target.