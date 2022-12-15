Kuzma ended with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 141-128 loss to Denver.

Kuzma was the focal point offensively for Washington with Bradley Beal (hamstring) still out and Kristaps Porzingis sitting out for just the second time this season due to a back injury. Kuzma led Washington players with 24 points in the loss, extending his streak of performances with 20-plus points to six games. The veteran forward did tie a season-low with just two boards, but he's making his fantasy managers happy with career-best marks in scoring, assists and three-pointers on the campaign.