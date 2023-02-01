Kuzma and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, as the game has been postponed due to weather-related flight issues, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Pistons are stuck in Dallas after playing the Mavericks on Monday. Kuzma's next chance to play arrives Friday against the Trail Blazers.
