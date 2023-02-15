Kuzma ended with 33 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-101 win over Portland.

Kuzma returned to action after a four-game absence and proved to be deadly from deep, draining six 3-pointers in the blowout win. With Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in good health, the addition of Kuzma gives the Wizards a good chance to make a playoff push once the team returns from the break. Kuzma is on pace for his beat season yet, averaging 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 52 games.