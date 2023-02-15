Kuzma ended with 33 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-101 win over Portland.

Kuzma returned to action after a four-game absence and proved to be deadly from deep, draining six 3-pointers in the blowout win. With Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in good health, the addition of Kuzma gives the Wizards a good chance to make a playoff push once the team returns from the break. Kuzma is on pace for his beat season yet, averaging 21.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over 52 games.

More News