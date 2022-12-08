Kuzma recorded 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Bulls.

The absence of Bradley Beal (hamstring) will likely result in a more prominent role on offense for Kuzma, but he's already been a key figure on the team even when Beal is on the floor. Over his last five games, Kuzma is averaging 21.8 points while averaging 18.8 field goal attempts per contest.