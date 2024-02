Kuzma ended with 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 loss to the 76ers.

Kuzma's numbers have been fluctuating a bit, which wasn't the case in recent weeks, but he has still posted 20 or more points in three of his last six appearances. It remains to be seen if the move to center will affect his fantasy numbers on a huge basis, but he's expected to remain a focal point of Washington's offensive scheme.