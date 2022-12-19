Kuzma supplied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers.
Though the Wizards welcomed Bradley Beal (hamstring) back Sunday after a six-game absence, Kuzma didn't react with a downturn in production. The elevated playing time certainly helped Kuzma in piling up counting statistics, as did the strong shooting from the field. Kuzma is converting at an underwhelming 33.8 percent rate from three-point range this season, but he's done well to capitalize on his opportunities in the paint to maintain a career-best 46.2 percent mark from the field.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Extends 20-point streak Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Keeps rolling in Monday's loss•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Lights up scoreboard•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Strong all-around game in loss•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Goes for 21 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Posts 26 points, defensive stats in loss•