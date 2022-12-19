Kuzma supplied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers.

Though the Wizards welcomed Bradley Beal (hamstring) back Sunday after a six-game absence, Kuzma didn't react with a downturn in production. The elevated playing time certainly helped Kuzma in piling up counting statistics, as did the strong shooting from the field. Kuzma is converting at an underwhelming 33.8 percent rate from three-point range this season, but he's done well to capitalize on his opportunities in the paint to maintain a career-best 46.2 percent mark from the field.