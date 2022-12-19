Kuzma supplied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers.

Kuzma didn't have his best stuff against the Clippers, and while he delivered an improved effort here, it wasn't enough for a Wizards team that has now dropped 10 games in a row. However, Kuzma remains a valuable fantasy asset across all formats, and he's reached the 20-point mark in all but two games during the current month. Kuzma is averaging 22.9 points per game in December, but he's doing it by averaging 19.2 field goals per contest and making 46.8 percent of his attempts. Expect that number to go down if Bradley Beal remains healthy, as the star guard recently returned from a nagging hamstring injury.