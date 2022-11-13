Kuzma provided 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-112 win over the Jazz.

Kuzma was solid throughout the game, collecting four rebounds and four assists in the first half to go along with nine points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field. He maintained that pace in the second half, adding another three rebounds and two assists in the third quarter before knocking down 2-of-5 shots for eight points in the fourth to help Washington win its third straight. Kuzma scored at least six points in each quarter and has now reached the 20-point mark in three straight contests.