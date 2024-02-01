Kuzma closed with 27 points (11-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-109 loss to the Clippers.

Kuzma has surpassed the 25-point mark in three of his last four appearances, and while he's firmly entrenched as Washington's best scoring alternative, his numbers have been a bit inconsistent of late, as he's failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last 10 contests. Kuzma averaged 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in January. While the Wizards' struggles are noticeable, Kuzma remains a valuable fantasy alternative across all formats, even if his numbers are not as good as in November and December.