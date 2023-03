Kuzma contributed 33 points (12-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-118 loss to Sacramento.

Kuzma led the Wizards in scoring and surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time since the All-Star break. He's averaging 20.4 points per game since the beginning of March.