Kuzma registered 34 points (14-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to the Raptors.

Kuzma was projected to be one of the Wizards' main scoring threats alongside Jordan Poole, but he's been excellent for the most part and is firmly established as the team's go-to player on offense, though most of that is also explained by Poole's own struggles. This 34-point output was Kuzma's best mark of the current campaign, and while inconsistent at times, he's done enough to lead the Wizards in scoring through 10 games. He has also notched five games with 25 or more points.