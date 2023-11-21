Kuzma recorded 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 142-129 loss to Milwaukee.

With 13 assists, Kuzma set a new career-best mark. This was also the fifth time that he reached double digit assists for his career. There haven't been too many positives in Washington this season, but Kuzma has been a bright spot with averages of 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 three-pointers.