Kuzma provided 32 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-107 victory over Detroit.

Washington had lost nine straight games coming into Monday, and Kuzma played a big part in ensuring that the disappointing streak came to an end against Detroit. The star forward led the Wizards in scoring, rebounds and assists, falling just two dimes shy of a triple-double. Promisingly, Kuzma has stepped up considerably as a distributor of late -- over his past five contests, he's averaging 8.6 assists per game.