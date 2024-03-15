Kuzma posted 23 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 loss to the Rockets.

The 28-year-old continues to be the most consistent offensive weapon the Wizards have, even if the roster around him remains a work in progress. Kuzma has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight games, averaging 26.1 points, 7.2 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor, but Washington has gone just 2-8 during that stretch.