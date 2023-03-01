Kuzma notched 28 points (10-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Hawks.

The 27-year-old has been alternating strong performances with quieter ones since missing four games earlier in February due to an ankle injury. Over five contests since his return, Kuzma's averaging 22.0 points, 5.6 boards, 3.2 threes and 2.0 assists, but his 38.0 percent shooting during that time suggests he might be able to find another gear to close out the regular season.