Kuzma finished with 31 points (13-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 109-102 win over the Kings.

The 28-year-old forward had missed the prior two games with a sore left shoulder, but Kuzma looked good in his return. It's the fourth time since the All-Star break he's topped 30 points, and over that 14-game stretch Kuzma is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.1 threes, 0,9 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.