Kuzma is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to left shoulder soreness.

Kuzma is banged up ahead of the second night of a back-to-back set after posting just 11 points (5-10 FG) in 29 minutes during a blowout loss in Chicago on Saturday. He's appeared in 13 straight contests, averaging 24.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 33.9 minutes, but with the Wizards out of playoff contention, they may err on the side of caution.