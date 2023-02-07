Kuzma (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday and will be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Charlotte, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

While Kuzma wasn't able to go through drills with his healthy teammates at Tuesday's practice, he's expected to go through some individual work. That said, the fact that Kuzma isn't a full participant in Tuesday's session isn't a good sign with regard to his status for Wednesday's game. If Kuzma is forced to spend another game on the sideline, Deni Avdija or Corey Kispert will likely draw another start, and the Wizards could have more minutes available off the bench for Anthony Gill.