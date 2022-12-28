Kuzma amassed 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 victory over Philadelphia.

Kuzma had topped 20 points in his last four appearances, but he was inefficient from the floor during Tuesday's narrow win. He was also unable to generate much production as a distributor, but he managed to come within two rebounds of a double-double. The 27-year-old has averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36.7 minutes per game over 13 appearances in December.