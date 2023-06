Kuzma and the Wizards agreed to a four-year, $102 million deal Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kuzma, who averaged career highs in points (21.2), assists (3.7) and minutes (35.0) per game last year, declined $13 million option earlier this summer and cashed in with a massive deal at the beginning of free agency. Despite re-signing with Washington, it's still likely the Wizards opt to trade the 2017 first-round pick as part of their massive rebuild under new ownership.