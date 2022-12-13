Kuzma posted 20 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 112-100 loss to the Nets.
The Wizards couldn't keep up with Kevin Durant and company without Bradley Beal (hamstring) in the lineup, but Kuzma still put together another strong performance. The 27-year-old forward has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and 11 of his last 12, averaging 25.1 points, 7.2 boards, 4.1 assists and 3.1 threes over the latter stretch.
