Kuzma provided 28 points (11-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 110-107 loss to Miami.

Kuzma hit the 28-point threshold for the third consecutive contest. He's amid an awesome campaign, averaging a career-best 20.3 points per game off a career-best 45.9 percent clip from the field. He's also tacking on 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per night.