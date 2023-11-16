Kuzma logged 22 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 loss to Dallas.

The 28-year-old forward scored more than 20 points for the ninth time in 11 games to begin the season as Kuzma adapts to being the top dog on the Wizards' roster. While his 6.1 boards per game would be his lowest output since 2020-21, his last season with the Lakers, he's on track to set new career highs in both volume and efficiency with 23.9 points per game and 47.2 percent field-goal shooting on 19.6 field-goal attempts per game.