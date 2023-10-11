Kumza tallied 22 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes in Tuesday's 145-82 preseason win over Cairns.

Kuzma led all players in Tuesday's preseason game in scoring while finding success from three and finishing a perfect mark from the free throw line in a blowout victory. Kuzma is coming off a career year with Washington in 2022-23, a season where he posted the highest scoring average of his career to go along with a career-high in assists and the second-most rebounds in his six-year NBA career. Kuzma will be in line to make a strong contribution again with the Wizards this season.