Kuzma produced 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 140-101 loss to Cleveland.

Kuzma led all Wizards in scoring and shots made to go along with a pair of threes and a trio of assists in just 23 minutes due to the blowout nature of Wednesday's contest. Kuzma has tallied 15 or more points in eight of his last 10 games and in three straight outings. He has connected on two or more threes in four of his last five outings.